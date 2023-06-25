To the Editor:
It is a shame to watch Republicans kowtow to the orange menace and his desire for revenge by censuring a true American patriot today.
The House did not censure the blatant criminal in your midst, Rep. George Santos, and they follow the lead of a woman who lied almost as much as old George did just to get elected.
Rep. Adam Schiff did nothing wrong. Y’all claim he lied about Russia, but once again testimony from one of your goons, John Durham, revealed Schiff was right on the facts.
I’m sick of the two-tiered justice in this country when Trump is never held accountable by Republicans who constantly put party over country. Even (Special Counsel) Jack Smith is treating him with kid gloves.
He should’ve been treated the same as Reality Winner when arrested for a similar crime.
Instead, GOP, turn your spitefulness on Adam Schiff, a man who sought to uphold our laws and ensure no one is above the law.
I’ll be donating to Schiff’s Senate campaign regularly in Rep. August Pfluger’s name.
I’m eager to see who’s running against Rep. Pfluger. Our poor gerrymandered district deserves so much better.
Janice Holladay
Killeen
Janice, your defense of a malevolent habitual liar like Schiff demonstrates what a political imbecile you are.
