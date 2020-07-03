To the Editor:
The destruction and removal of emblems, street names, military installations and statues of Confederate generals, as well as soldiers from that era are taking center stage.
These days, many of the people clamoring for the changes are young and many of the stories from that era are ambiguous, but the real truth cannot escape anyone.
Human beings were demeaned, degraded and treated no better than cattle or other farm animals.
They became the machine that propelled the South, along with cotton. The North was more advanced and, for the most part, did not embrace slavery. In many instances, the Civil War pitted brother against brother, with the South fighting to preserve their way of living and the North trying to eliminate slavery and incorporate southern states into the Union to complete the United States of America.
Many slaves joined the Union forces not only to defeat the southern forces, but also what for them meant more, to be considered a man. Texas history, as well as U.S. history, should be mandatory in grades 6-9.
If it adheres to the truth, it will be a positive step and reminder of our state and country’s history.
We should not attempt to erase history. Slavery was a time of shame that will forever be a reminder of America’s most shameful experience in its history.
I agree that statues of individuals that are remembered more by their racism and bigotry than their accomplishments should be removed.
That being said, I believe that George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, etc., should retain their place.
Fort Hood, named for John B. Hood (done to appease land owners), was not only a poor officer — he lost over 60% of his soldiers in combat — but a bigot and racist of the most virulent kind.
I’m a fan of Gen. George Patton. If Hood’s name is to be changed, his would be a great one. His father commanded the 2nd Armored Division at Fort Hood.
“One cannot erase the past merely because it does not fit the present.”
— Golda Meir
P. C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.