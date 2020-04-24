To the Editor:
Many interesting facts are beginning to emerge during the pandemic affecting us now.
According to some reports, only 20% of patients who were placed on venti-lators survived the ordeal.
Seems that diabetes, age, obesity and high blood pressure played a big part.
A disproportionate number of virus casualties are African-American or Hispanic. Obesity, diabetes and asthma make them more susceptible to the virus.
In New York, Latinos make up 29% of the population, but 39% have succumbed to COVID-19.
Thousands of New Yorkers live in crowded conditions. Work conditions and locations also play a part, since minorities gravitate to jobs where work is done in groups; harvesting, factories, as well as the food industry, such as Tyson Foods.
Tyson Foods has since closed two pork plants where over 5,000 employees work; 480 employees tested positive for the coronavirus and have had six deaths reported, since the outbreak.
These employees consist mostly of minorities, citizens and immigrants, alike. Seems like a breeding ground for COVID-19.
Once the virus infiltrates, what follows is infinite, unless citizens heed the rules of their leaders, experts and professionals in the field. Freedom-loving Americans have a distaste for anything that interferes with their civil rights, which in this case, it’s preservation of life; ours, our family’s, neighbors’, etc..
According to Dr. Carlos Del Rio, a professor of medicine and global health at Emory University, our own body’s response to infection may be so strong that it can end up destroying healthy cells and tissues that help repair the lungs. If damage to the lungs worsens, they lose the ability to deliver oxygen to other organs. Without oxygen, organs fail and die. Our own immune system can betray us in the fight against the virus.
We must commend the Armed Forces of the USA and their leaders at all levels for the fantastic support provided during this crisis.
Without fanfare, they have shown their value in a time of need. Most governors, themselves, have availed of their service, both National Guard and active military.
P.C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
