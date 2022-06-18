To the Editor:
The argument for decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana put forth by Mike Siegel, Political Director of Ground Game Texas, is a faulty one.
In the 6/15/2022 KDH, he is quoted as saying, “Black residents make up 40% of the population in Killeen, but account for nearly 80% of community members arrested for marijuana possession. This ordinance would help bring an end to the disproportionate injustice of marijuana enforcement….”
The implication is that arrests for marijuana possession should be apportioned according to the percentage of the population made up by various ethnicities.
To be just, by Mr. Siegel’s reckoning, only about 40% of the arrests should be of Blacks, with the remaining 60% or so made up of Whites, Hispanics, Asians, etc.
It is also implied that police officers enforce the law primarily where Blacks are concerned and turn a blind eye to those of other ethnicities.
Mr. Siegel, is there any evidence that this is the case? I think better of Killeen’s Police Department than to believe they enforce the law according to race.
Casey Moore
Killeen
