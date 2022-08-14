To the Editor:
I saw a fire hydrant being opened on Aug. 4. I presume to ensure clean lines. This is all well and good, but not when water restrictions are in effect due to drought conditions.
I feel that the city is again giving us a “do as I say not as I do” when it comes to water conservation. We currently have no bulk pick-up in place for trash due to lack of manpower. To solve this the city has placed dumpsters around the city.
That is a well and good, but it is a little on the difficult side to get an old piece of furniture in a trunk. Of course there is no adjustment to our utility bill reflecting this lack of service.
There still is branch and brush pick-up as long as you make multiple calls to ask for it. I placed branches at the curb on Sunday (my pick-up is Monday). Tuesday when I got home they were still there. I called Wednesday and was told it was an off day for the drivers. Thursday, still no pickup so I called on Friday and got a “I will pass it on to my supervisor” A pickup was finally made that day.
Getting back to utility bills, I like the Drainage Utility Fee. I was told it is for water runoff. We sure have had a lot of that. I have no idea how much water citizens send down the street, but it is a good way for the city to grab a few more bucks.
I wonder how much Killeen gets from God when it does rains. I’ve got a feeling the city is too scared to bill God.
The other good one is “Street Maintenance Fee. I’ve got to commend the city for the maintenance they have done on Bunny Trail and Stagecoach. I am not sure how many other streets are out there that have had the same tender care these streets have.
We all need to give the city a “Good job, Killeen!”.
Stephen Tomczek
Killeen
