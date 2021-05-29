To the Editor:
Earlier this month marked the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.
I’m sure most of America is in agreement that Mr. Floyd didn’t deserve to die for the relatively minor infractions he was accused of.
In watching YouTube videos of what happened that day, it’s hard to understand how things went so far as to result in Floyd’s death.
Once handcuffed, it should have been pretty straightforward to put Mr. Floyd in the police vehicle, transport him and book him.
How it became complicated confuses me.
I have and continue to support law enforcement. I will never understand how 19-year veteran police officer Derek Chauvin could just throw his career away, and risk his own freedom as well as that of his fellow officers.
I was saddened to hear the guilty verdict being read recently at Chauvin’s trial.
Sentencing will be held in June. Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison. It’s possible he may never be a free man again.
Since Floyd’s death, legislation has been introduced to help reform police practices.
Only one item really caught my attention. And that is that police officers intervene when they see a fellow officer crossing the line.
This is a no-brainer. Even if it doesn’t become law.
Had just one officer had to the courage to say, “That’s enough! Let’s get him up!”, the outcome would have been completely different.
But until I’ve walked a mile in his shoes, I will not judge a police officer without having all the facts.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.