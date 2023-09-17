To the Editor:
Regarding weather and global warming: Years ago in the newspaper, wife and husband scientists who studied the earth’s tilt discovered that over time, it changed. Could this affect the weather?
I think so. Also, the earth spins and goes around the sun and our universe travels as well. I believe the tilt is changing the weather, but who knows?
Over time, I have noticed that it gets hot and then it gets cold ... the weather is always changing. There are warm seasons and colder seasons.
Ultimately, God is in charge of the weather.
Vickie Cloud
Killeen
Example. Ken Cagle can't manage the city correctly, and north side can't get a grocery store...what makes you think the same human influence can change weather and climate?
They can't even get the roads fixed on time, but governing bodies think they can influence world faster?
Humans have almost zero control over the climate. Space dust, Sun cycles and the angle of our planet's axis drive our climate.
