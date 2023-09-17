To the Editor:

Regarding weather and global warming: Years ago in the newspaper, wife and husband scientists who studied the earth’s tilt discovered that over time, it changed. Could this affect the weather?

Michael Fornino

Example. Ken Cagle can't manage the city correctly, and north side can't get a grocery store...what makes you think the same human influence can change weather and climate?

They can't even get the roads fixed on time, but governing bodies think they can influence world faster?

Bubba1
Bubba1

Humans have almost zero control over the climate. Space dust, Sun cycles and the angle of our planet's axis drive our climate.

