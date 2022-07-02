To the Editor:
KISD can be successful in closing campus lunches if they make some changes.
If KISD allows food trucks in the parking lots, it will eliminate most of the parents’ complaints.
Remove the “Graduation Ready” requirement because it should not be any other student’s business if a student failed or not.
Misti Findley
Killeen
(1) comment
This will never happen. Food trucks would have to be compliant to the FDA lunch program guidelines which would mean a reduced or limited menu. Then there is the liability piece of being on KISD grounds. Add in there that their presence would further erode what KISD could show they provide in lunches which would impact potential funding that they receive. Ideally, this idea should have happened 2-3 years ago (if it didn't really happen) where food trucks parked in lots and areas adjacent to the schools.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.