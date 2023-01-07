To the Editor:
Happy New Year, and for the new year I suggest we stop using the WOKE dictionary.
Illegal as in someone who enters our country without the appropriate documentation is an ILLEGAL ALIEN, not an undocumented person.
Men cannot bear children. New men have no sperm. New women cannot conceive.
Just because the president of the United States believes in unicorns does not make it true.
The Ukraine conflict should be called the Chamberlain/Biden War. Both had the opportunity to stop conflict before it started and choose appeasement, which failed (again). Where is our Corn Pop slayer when we need him?
The Biden immigration policy at the southern border should be called the Biden, China and Cartel policy. He won’t stand up to China and their drugs shipped to the Cartel. He won’t force Mexico to stop the drugs or people at the border. He and his son might still be profiting from his policy and his woke Cabinet individuals are blind to the problem.
Remember when the COVID-19 hospitalization and deaths were on the front page so everyone could see? Maybe we need to do the same with the Fentanyl death count and daily border crossing the present administration is supporting with their policies.
Hopefully, this will alert the population, since the normal TV channels don’t cover the invasion.
If the statistics were listed on a daily basis, people would see that we send billions of dollars to the Ukraine for the few hundred thousand Russians who invaded their border, but we hire 87,000 IRS workers to expand the government payroll rather than defending our border from millions.
Lastly, let’s call the last two years of the Carter II/Biden administration what it actually is. A cluster of individuals without a lick of common sense.
W. A. Wright Jr.
Killeen
