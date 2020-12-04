To the Editor:
This presidential election has to be a time for reconciliation for a divided nation, though personally, it will not be an easy one.
Supporters of Donald Trump have a lot to answer for. In 2016, the benefit of the doubt could plausibly be extended to these voters who naively tried to shake up Washington, D.C.
That consideration, however, evaporated this year with their support for an unhinged man who has spent the past four years giving oxygen to the darkest corners of our nation.
Equality, tolerance, and compassion are not terms of political correctness; they are the values we built this nation on that has made us the leaders of the free world.
Why did you vote for a man with a history of sexual exploitation, who framed his candidacy challenging the citizenship of our first Black president and with accusations that “some” Mexicans were rapists?
Throughout his term, he flirted with white supremacy, systematically removed children from their parents at our borders, harassed Muslims, denigrated our veterans and the disabled, and dismissed the COVID-19 pandemic.
Furthermore, his pathological dishonesty and belittlement of our Allies while embracing dictators severely undercut our national credibility so much so that in fact the relief was nearly palpable in the congratulatory messages our Allies sent to President-elect Joe Biden.
Why was all of this excusable? To what end? Granted, no president is perfect, but unlike Trump, they all felt the weight of the office and had an appreciation of our history and national values.
It’s hard not to come to the conclusion that Trump supporters selfishly do not care or have forgotten these ideals.
Perhaps, the Declaration of Independence would be a good starting point at understanding what we as Americans stand for in this world. Because without that common understanding, we will cease to be a good nation and will forfeit any claim of being a great one.
Alan Vangroll
Killeen
