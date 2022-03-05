To the Editor:
At a recent Killeen City Council meeting, I was relieved to see council approval of the proposed 333-lot subdivision on Clear Creek Road.
This neighborhood will be an HOA, a first for Killeen, as I understand it.
And according to Mayor Jose Segarra, HOA’s are a good thing. Being a longtime Realtor himself, I bow to his expertise in this area.
The developer, Joshua Welch, seemed to be a very reasonable person to work with during this process. He was willing to listen to council members’ concerns and make reasonable adjustments as needed. Thank you.
Now, let me cut to the chase. Although the project has been approved, the specifics are not etched in stone.
There are some thoughts I’d like the council to think about. Not just for this project, but for any future projects.
Architectural standards has been a topic of conversation for some time. It seems that several council members don’t care for protruding, forward-facing garages.
I personally like them. My house has such a garage, and it looks great.
Other houses in my neighborhood have garages that line up with the house. They are also attractive.
But two reasons for protruding garages really appeal to me.
First is, that I have a large front porch to enjoy year-round. Second is, that the living area is set back 15-25 feet. This provides additional sound isolation from street noise, something I greatly appreciate.
The bottom line is that there’s room for both styles in any neighborhood.
I like the idea of 5-foot setbacks. Not based on plan style, but alternating, the length of the street. Each house will be off-set from the one next to it. I believe this would go a long way in doing away with so-called “cookie cutter” neighborhoods.
Tree-lined streets. I love trees. But they don’t belong in that little strip of grass between the curb and the sidewalk.
Don’t believe me? Drive down Crockett Street, off Rancier Avenue. See for yourself. A tree in every front yard makes more sense. This allows for plenty of room to grow without damaging anything.
Choosing the best type of tree is also important. Things like growth rate, mature height and average life expectancy need to be considered.
Well, enough about the project. I want to recognize the developers, home planners and builders who have used their talents to create so many beautiful neighborhoods for the residents of Killeen.
With the use of brick, stone, stucco and architectural details, these builders have built homes with “timeless beauty.”
But for some reason, the Killeen City Council has seen fit to try and impose their unrealistic demands upon the homebuilding community.
It has come to my attention that the council’s actions have resulted in one very reputable developer and several homebuilders to cease doing business within the Killeen city limits. Way to go!
The council should be bringing in these folks, not driving them away. You need to reevaluate these standards.
And one last item while I thank developers. Several years back (before the current City Council), the Purser family gifted the city of Killeen with a large parcel of land, valued at about $1 million.
I don’t remember the Purser family receiving much of a “thank you,” but I certainly remember one council member asking, “Who will maintain this property?” Unreal.
While long overdue, I would like to thank the Purser family for not only their generous gift, but their role in Killeen’s growth. Thank you.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
