To the Editor:
The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution reads as follows: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
In the U.S., as often as mass shootings occur — the debate on this issue rages again under the banner of “needing better gun control” versus how to protect the rights of the owners of weapons, and to prevent psychologically disturbed or violent people from purchasing them.
The first part of the amendment is addressed by the formation, training, and equipping of strong U.S. military.
In this vein, privatized para-military groups of want-to-be soldiers wearing uniforms and doing their own thing is not needed. The problem with any proposal of stronger regulations on people who purchase weapons is that it is seen as an infringement on the people’s right to bear arms.
Society does have a right to protect itself from psychologically deranged people and those that are not trained in the use of weapons to include shoot/no shoot situations. To enact such rules is not a violation, but enhancement of citizen’s abilities to protect themselves and, if need be, others.
A thorough background check before the purchase of any weapon is easy to do. In addition, there must be an extensive psychological test of theindividual; interviews with family, neighbors, workplace, co-workers, and friends to evaluate the person’s mental well-being and ability to responsibly own a weapon.
In addition, there should be state-run certifications for each weapons purchase, and a process to issue open carry permits. Notice, there is no infringement here. All these requirements would serve to enhance the ability of the owners of weapons to purchase and use weapons responsibly and to prevent deranged people from getting them legally.
Japan has all these controls and has 2-3 handgun murders a year. Yet, former Prime Minister Abe was killed with a homemade weapon — aberrations and illegal exceptions can occur — but society does not need to enable it.
Freedom with regards to the law can never be seen as a freedom from what the Declaration of Independence calls “the unalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” of all its citizens.
Namely we, the people, have the right to not live in terror because anybody untrained and or deranged can purchase a weapon because they have merely never been convicted of a crime or have been recorded as being problematic on any government registry.
I therefore fully support the Second Amendment when citizens are properly qualified in terms of psychological fitness, training, background checks, and certifications all regulated by the Bureau Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to ensure what hopefully would be a federal compliance.
Paul Passamonti
retired U.S. Army major
Killeen
The famous "I support the 2nd amendment but" followed by the speaker donning his jack boots and goose stepping all over the bill of rights. What he proposes is both unworkable and unconstitutional.
