Killeen reader takes exception
to letter criticizing Republicans
To the Editor:
RE: Belton reader says Republicans are the ones endangering free speech, 15 May 21
Not very sure where the writer gets his “facts”, but I am sure that it was not from any reputable source. I sure would like to know where the “fact” that the Jan 6 mob was out to hang the vice president came from. I am not sure I heard that “fact” from any of the media sources I listen to, read or watch. It is a fact that Antifa is an organization bent on destroying the United States and rebuilding it into some sort of socialist state. I think that a majority of the people would find that a problem.
The writer also names eight different organizations as seditionists and traitors. These eight run the political spectrum from the Democratic founded KKK to the National Socialist Party to QANON. There were probably members of each of the eight on either side of the Jan 6 mob. Just who are the seditionists and traitors and who are not?
The writer then goes on to cherry-pick words from President Trump’s speech that day to support his own arguments. We fight like hell. you’re not going to have a country anymore. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.
Here is the text of the President’s speech: (taken from the U.S. News transcription of the 6 Jan speech) “And we fight. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore. Our exciting adventures and boldest endeavors have not yet begun. My fellow Americans, for our movement, for our children, and for our beloved country. And I say this despite all that’s happened. The best is yet to come. So we’re going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I love Pennsylvania Avenue. And we’re going to the Capitol, and we’re going to try and give.”
He then invited the crowd to “walk down Pennsylvania Avenue”.
Orwell is exactly right — “the further society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.” But I am afraid that at least in my opinion, the writer is one of the very many that make up their own truth and attempt to impose that truth on the rest of the citizens of this Republic.
Hal Dudley
Killeen
