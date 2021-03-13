To the Editor:
I would like to address a recently printed letter (March 6) by a very obliviously learned individual who is a regular on the Opinion page.
I would like to address three points that this learned gentleman made clear.
1. Nowhere can I find a legal reference to President Biden where “Sleepy” appears on any available documents. Therefore, whether you like him or not, he is the president of the United States. Show the respect that at least the office that he represents deserves. Therefore, live with it.
2. I am pleased that you are happy that our governor gave back your right to not wear a mask; ergo, I hope you have the sense to extend the courtesy for those who wish to wear one and protect themselves, as well as the businesses that will require you to wear it while on the premises. That’s their right as well. So again, live with it.
3. In your letter, you stated that there was no actual COVID-19 virus; it was just a type of flu.
Therefore, since you are obviously more intelligent than the doctors, scientists, governor and other elected officials, and of course victims (500,000) that have passed away and the ones in and out of the hospital, I can give you a list of people to address the topic.
Even the governor acknowledges the existence of the virus, so you just called the governor of Texas a major and complete liar. Outstanding.
C.J. Jordan
Killeen
