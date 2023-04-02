To the Editor:
Recently the KISD voted to convert to electric school buses. That is a wrongheaded decision.
Recently the KISD voted to convert to electric school buses. That is a wrongheaded decision.
Our present technology and our electric grid does not support electric vehicles. Replacement batteries cost thousands of dollars, and old batteries are toxic to the environment. They are expensive and unreliable.
One KISD board member who voted for that conversion, Marvin Rainwater, is up for election.
I am going to vote against him and urge others to do the same.
Donald Baker
Killeen
