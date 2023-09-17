To the Editor:
I want to address two things from the Sept. 10 Daily Herald.
First: “Killeen reader says city must do a better job cleaning up trash, debris”
The first thing is to ask the question: Why are people throwing trash from their vehicles? This is simply a lack of discipline on the part of the people doing the throwing.
The writer talks about trucks and trailers that do not tie down their loads and let parts of that load be blown on the road. There is no real consequence for doing it. The Killeen Police will certainly not do anything about it — even though it violates several laws.
My suggestion, now that the hottest part of the year is passing, is to have the people who receive community service from court spend their hours picking up trash. Courts in the city and county could stop giving everyone probation and sentence them to an appropriate number of hours of community service — cleaning the roads and highways of the city.
Saturdays and Sundays spent picking up trash might teach the lesson that crime does not pay. It might even keep some from committing crimes that would provide them with the opportunity to pick up trash.
The other suggestion is a no-tolerance policy for people who throw trash — that is actually enforced. A minor crime that puts the thrower out picking up trash for a hundred or two hundred hours might change their attitude about throwing trash.
Second: The talk about developer fees and how the new fees are going to affect the developers.
There will, of course, be little or no actual effect on the developers. A new fee will be passed on to builders and buyers.
I am trying to understand how the city did not have a PROCESS that said without payment of a fee, the development could not on to the next stage of development. Really very simple to this old soldier.
Killeen used to have a sign at the edge of the city that said “KILLEEN — THE CITY WITHOUT LIMITS.”
In my opinion, it should have said “KILLEEN — THE CITY WITH NO PLAN.”
In my 30 years here, there is little evidence of a plan by the city. There, of course, is a plan or plans by the developers that the city is more than happy to rubber stamp.
Having people tied to developers and realtors on the City Council and city committees and commissions ensures that the developers are heard and their plans are approved.
Take a good look at where the money for campaigns comes from. It will surprise you. We need people to become involved who can see more than just what developers want. It might be time to really think about what you can do to help the city plan for the future of Killeen.
Hal Dudley
Killeen
