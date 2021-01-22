To the Editor:
Despite a fierce attack by the media, at all levels, then President Donald Trump managed to extricate the USA from shady deals and accords that in so many ways benefited our country.
Our new Commander in Chief, with one swipe of the pen, manages to eliminate or cancel every beneficial aspect of the executive actions. Surely, that action will endear him to his followers and all members of the Democratic Party.
Once more, time will tell. Failure or success.
All of this country’s assets should be totally dedicated (at this time) to end the pandemic!! It’s crucial!
I certainly hope that while representing us, the President presents a solid front, rather than “going” along with the rest of the world.
The USA should relinquish the role of “Sugar Daddy” and participate when on a level playing field.
The media accuses President Trump of not accomplishing anything. Do any of the below-listed actions qualify? He certainly brought more to the table.
Energy independence
17-year high in consumer confidence
Over 2 million jobs created
Ended war on coal
17 year low unemployment
Reduced illegal immigration
Sanctioned Iran over missile problem
Tax reform plan
Responded to Syria with quick attack
Renegotiated NAFTA
Withdrew from TPP
Exited Paris Accord
Rolled back Obama’s Cuba policy
7-year lower food stamp use
Jerusalem is Israel’s capital now
ISIS lost most of its territory
Executive orders:
Religious freedom
Protect police officers
Target drug cartels
Send control of Education back to States
Designated North Korea a terrorist State
While blunt and crude at times, President Trump’s love for America was never in question.
P. C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
