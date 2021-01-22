To the Editor:

Despite a fierce attack by the media, at all levels, then President Donald Trump managed to extricate the USA from shady deals and accords that in so many ways benefited our country.

Our new Commander in Chief, with one swipe of the pen, manages to eliminate or cancel every beneficial aspect of the executive actions. Surely, that action will endear him to his followers and all members of the Democratic Party.

Once more, time will tell. Failure or success.

All of this country’s assets should be totally dedicated (at this time) to end the pandemic!! It’s crucial!

I certainly hope that while representing us, the President presents a solid front, rather than “going” along with the rest of the world.

The USA should relinquish the role of “Sugar Daddy” and participate when on a level playing field.

The media accuses President Trump of not accomplishing anything. Do any of the below-listed actions qualify? He certainly brought more to the table.

Energy independence

17-year high in consumer confidence

Over 2 million jobs created

Ended war on coal

17 year low unemployment

Reduced illegal immigration

Sanctioned Iran over missile problem

Tax reform plan

Responded to Syria with quick attack

Renegotiated NAFTA

Withdrew from TPP

Exited Paris Accord

Rolled back Obama’s Cuba policy

7-year lower food stamp use

Jerusalem is Israel’s capital now

ISIS lost most of its territory

Executive orders:

Religious freedom

Protect police officers

Target drug cartels

Send control of Education back to States

Designated North Korea a terrorist State

While blunt and crude at times, President Trump’s love for America was never in question.

P. C. Santiago

retired master sergeant

Killeen

