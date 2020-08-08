To the Editor:
My wife and I found your article on flag retirement very informative.
We wanted you to know that in 2010, Sean Cook now an Eagle Scout from Troop 287, built a flag retirement site as his Eagle project.
The site is adjacent to the flag pole at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
It is available for use by any organization that wants to do a flag retirement.
In order to use the site, organization needs to request permission to do so by contacting the cemetery office.
Once the retirement is concluded, they would need to make sure that the site is cleaned prior to their departure.
Gordon Plumlee
Killeen
