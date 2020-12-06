To the Editor:
I must admit to a little disappointment with the current results of the election, but I did not require any outside assistance in the form of teddy bears, psychological counselling with dark rooms, etc.
The Republican Party chose to concentrate on illegal voting instead of a strong investigation of the myriad of documents of an opposite political party attempting to derail a running president for the opposite party.
Proof was available that the FBI, Secret Service and many operators working underground was swept aside (all possible criminal charges).
I still believe that America needs a strong leader, not an appeaser, one with strong love for this country and willing to face anyone that challenges the USA.
There are millions of voters unhappy with the current results.
It appears that good news is on the horizon.
The terrible pandemic that has devastated our country remains active, but three new vaccines are being tried out and each is 90-95% effective. Just a matter of days/weeks.
Despite the ravages caused by the virus, Americans have responded by the thousands to help each other with food, health care and every necessity that arises without regard to religion, party alliance or involvement. God bless America.
Another issue that will confront us soon besides vaccinations against the virus is HPV (Human Papillomavirus).
It causes 40,000 cases of cancer annually. At risk are 12- to 14-year olds.
Physicians at all levels are recommending that parents become familiar with this virus.
P. C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
