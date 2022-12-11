To the Editor:
Ah, Christmas time. It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
And every year at this time, I look forward to the city of Killeen’s annual Christmas parade.
Watching the parade jump starts my Christmas spirit.
I was so used to seeing the banner hung across W.S. Young Drive that announced the upcoming event, that I easily remembered the particulars:
When: 2nd Saturday in December.
Where: Avenue D and 2nd Street.
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Great! Got it!
I still park in the same location. Walk a couple blocks with my folding chair. And set up in front of the old fire station on Avenue D.
The perfect location. I’ve got this down.
So you can probably imagine my anger reading last Saturday’s KDH, to find out that our new director of Parks and Recreation took it upon herself to completely change what has been a long-running tradition. Seriously?
Announcing on the day of the parade that you thought you knew has changed is idiotic.
The when — moved up one week. The location — moved over one street. The time — moved up 3½ hours! Unreal.
This is a Christmas parade! Nearly every car, pickup truck, van, bus, large truck and a variety of trailers will be decorated with lights.
How visible were those lights at 1:00 in the afternoon? Exactly. That’s why Belton’s and Temple’s parades start at 6:30 p.m. or later.
I passed on the parade this year. Just too much nonsense for me.
Everyone has heard the saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Words to live by.
I want our parade put back just the way it was, with one exception.
Delay the start one hour, from 4:30 to 5:30.
Next year, I will watch a Christmas parade. The only question is — “Will it be ours, or Temple’s?”
Bill Paquette
Killeen
