To the Editor:
Here is a great example why you should say ‘No to Beto’. Beto’s hometown of El Paso is now chartering its own buses to send migrants to New York City to ease the crisis of illegal immigrants flooding into the city.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Here is a great example why you should say ‘No to Beto’. Beto’s hometown of El Paso is now chartering its own buses to send migrants to New York City to ease the crisis of illegal immigrants flooding into the city.
Despite all this, Mr. O’Rourke still refuses to call the situation at our border with Mexico a crisis. Duh!
How is it a stunt when a Republican buses illegals but when a Democrat does, it’s compassion?
If Beto somehow makes it into the governors mansion, every linear foot of border wall will be melted down for scrap, and if you think we have a fentanyl problem now, be prepared to give up the southern portion of the U.S.
As far as legalizing marijuana, Beto won’t tell you according to the California Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), a special unit tasked solely with investigating cultivation violations, there are over 1,000 confirmed illegal grow ops in the Mojave desert region of Southern California. It’s hard to say exactly how much pot is grown in at these illicit farms, but it’s a lot. And he wants this for Texas?
If allowed, this woke mentality is going to destroy America. Just read where President Biden through executive order is requiring our cadets in the United States Air Force Academy in their diversity and inclusion classes that they are to use words that “include all genders” and stop saying things like “mom and dad”.
I find it so hard to swallow that a segment in our society believe that America is better if we stop referring to our parents as moms and dads. It is so unnatural. But that’s the issue, isn’t it?
What is declared unnatural by our creator is being sold to us as natural. Those who support that which is declared unnatural, are putting a twig to their nose.
In other words, you are thumbing your nose at God. It’s a stench, it’s putrid and offensive to God, which can explain why our nation has become so dysfunctional.
Don’t be deceived; say ‘No to Beto’ and at least save Texas.
Jim Mattson
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.