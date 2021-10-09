To the Editor:
We are addressing a proposed change in the law that now requires Texans to pay out additional fees (unnecessarily) when they are forced to purchase a Texas Fishing and Hunting license every Aug. 31 We need to contact our legislators quickly.
We had noticed on the actual (tpwd.texas.gov ) Texas Parks and Wildlife site a promotion for everyone to get a license:
On the first Saturday in June of each year, everyone can fish recreationally without licenses or endorsements. This opportunity exists so that more people can try fishing for the first time. If you already have your license, thank you for your support!
This is, however, misleading and what it does NOT say is that in two months (Aug. 31), you must repurchase your license AGAIN for the same fee as the original. Not a fair procedure when considering our citizens’ best interest. We would highly recommend an interim change should prove to be acceptable to all our citizens.
We are aware that all licenses already issued in 2020 will be good for an entire year. Certain citizens may have reduced or no-fee licenses; however, I recommend these citizens be given the same consideration as other citizens as to when their licenses expire.
We do, however, agree with and wholly support the policy for fishing free in our Texas parks. This policy should be kept as a valuable incentive for our citizens to use the Parks and Wildlife facilities offered.
We support any changes you might be able to make to the present law in order to help our citizens save money, create a law with citizens, not budgets, in mind and also improve the citizens’ concept of the TPWD facilities being offered.
This would especially apply to the tens of thousands of our Texas citizens who are avid fishing and hunting enthusiasts, including myself and my family.
James Eggert
Killeen
