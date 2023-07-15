To the Editor:
I enjoyed Dave Miller’s editorial from July 2 about not wasting any more taxpayer dollars to defend the city of Killeen against the lawsuit filed by Bell County.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
I enjoyed Dave Miller’s editorial from July 2 about not wasting any more taxpayer dollars to defend the city of Killeen against the lawsuit filed by Bell County.
And Mr. Duncan had a good idea in his letter to the editor about having those who signed the petition and those who voted for “Proposition A” to pay towards the city’s legal expenses.
Now for the embarrassing part. I guess I’ll have to get out my checkbook.
That’s right. I signed the petition at a council meeting.
In my defense, I was duped by a former Killeen city councilwoman that I had the utmost respect for.
Since the very beginning, we’ve been told how the lives of so many young adults have been ruined by the possession of even small amounts of marijuana.
There’s only one problem with this. It’s one big, fat lie!
A person may possess a small amount of marijuana. A person may be arrested. But that person didn’t get arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
They didn’t go to county jail and they certainly didn’t go to state prison because of a small amount of weed.
Our officers give every possible chance to those individuals who screwed up.
It’s time these folks learned to accept responsibility for their actions.
Without exception, the offenders know they have weed in the car.
They drive in a manner that catches the attention of law enforcement.
When pulled over and it’s determined that weed is present, the only thing that happens is your weed is seized.
Any tickets issued are for the traffic violations that got you pulled over in the first place, not possession of small amounts of weed. This comes directly from the county attorney’s office.
Anyone who has been arrested had more going than minor possession.
Now the city of Killeen finds itself in an awkward position. Being sued for going against state law.
As much as I like the City Council, I am disappointed that they bowed to peer pressure and allowed this to happen.
The Harker Heights City Council faced the same situation but they stood firm in repealing the measure.
State Rep. Brad Buckley is quoted as saying, “This passed in the House but died in the Senate,” referring to a bill brought forth. For local voters to think that they can approve what the state Legislature wouldn’t is delusional.
Let’s cut our losses, now. The City Council has known from the beginning that Proposition A violated state law.
All I ask of the council is to always vote for what is legally and morally right, not what’s popular.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
(5) comments
I thought I had typed a letter to the editor in my sleep, until I saw the author. Funny thing - he is repeating nearly word-for-word what I argued prior to the ballot, took direct issue with Julie Oliver and gang in public...in person...and have railed against the council since. I have a scoop for you. I stole Bill's thoughts. I camouflaged it with hard commentary in public, and to really throw you all off - I was saying all of this a YEAR before he did. If you haven't noticed by now, I do my homework and know what I'm talking about when I talk about it. WAKE UP. Too little, too late, and we'll be $150K poorer as a result.
This love affair everyone has with the council because they "seem to be nice people" has GOT to stop. "Oh...I love the council, but this last decision..." Oh? What about the umpteen bad decisions prior to that one? Just because someone has a seat on the council doesn't make them the greatest humans to ever grace the Earth with their footprints.
As usual, Bill is spot on.
Really? Is he? I said this before it even went to the ballot and have been saying it ever since...publicly AND on the record.
If state law was violated why was the question on the ballot to be voted on?
If Abbots authoritarian government wants control over local issues and local government, then Texas legislature should pass laws to do so. OH WAIT!!! THEY ALREADY HAVE!!!!!!!
Subjective feeiings have no standing in court.
Who ever brought this lawsuit against Killeen should be sued too!!!
Hey, genius - it's a STATE law. Come back to us when you learn what civics are and how it works.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.