To the Editor:

I enjoyed Dave Miller’s editorial from July 2 about not wasting any more taxpayer dollars to defend the city of Killeen against the lawsuit filed by Bell County.

0
0
0
0
0

(5) comments

Michael Fornino

I thought I had typed a letter to the editor in my sleep, until I saw the author. Funny thing - he is repeating nearly word-for-word what I argued prior to the ballot, took direct issue with Julie Oliver and gang in public...in person...and have railed against the council since. I have a scoop for you. I stole Bill's thoughts. I camouflaged it with hard commentary in public, and to really throw you all off - I was saying all of this a YEAR before he did. If you haven't noticed by now, I do my homework and know what I'm talking about when I talk about it. WAKE UP. Too little, too late, and we'll be $150K poorer as a result.

This love affair everyone has with the council because they "seem to be nice people" has GOT to stop. "Oh...I love the council, but this last decision..." Oh? What about the umpteen bad decisions prior to that one? Just because someone has a seat on the council doesn't make them the greatest humans to ever grace the Earth with their footprints.

Report Add Reply
don76550

As usual, Bill is spot on.

Report Add Reply
Michael Fornino

Really? Is he? I said this before it even went to the ballot and have been saying it ever since...publicly AND on the record.

Report Add Reply
Stevetopus

If state law was violated why was the question on the ballot to be voted on?

If Abbots authoritarian government wants control over local issues and local government, then Texas legislature should pass laws to do so. OH WAIT!!! THEY ALREADY HAVE!!!!!!!

Subjective feeiings have no standing in court.

Who ever brought this lawsuit against Killeen should be sued too!!!

Report Add Reply
Michael Fornino

Hey, genius - it's a STATE law. Come back to us when you learn what civics are and how it works.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.