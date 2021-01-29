To the Editor:
For those of us who enjoy the amenities at Lions Club Park along with our four- legged friends, I just have a reminder: Please pick up the doodles deposited by our furry friends.
When you leave those deposits so generously contributed by our canine companions, it leaves a bad example and reflects poorly on those who do properly dispose of the doodles.
There are handy dandy receptacles that have doodle bags available for your convenience. Not only is leaving the doodles unsightly and stinky; said leavings end up in our water supply when unattended.
Please do your part so all continue to enjoy the park and we don’t end up with a ban on our fuzzy companions enjoying our amenities in the Great Place of Killeen.
Sandra Blankenship
Killeen
