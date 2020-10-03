To the Editor:
Good Day Central Texas, I hope all of you are doing well and are in good health this beautiful day.
I contend that 99% or better of all the people I know here in the Killeen area like there neighbors. So, with that in mind, I’d like to see a show of hands of all of you who like your neighbors regardless of race, creed, religion, national origin, sexuality or lack of it, and ethnicity.
Okay, let me see: 10, twenty, that’s fifty, a hundred, three hundred, five, seven, a thousand. Come on, now, those in the back. Okay, that’s five thousand. How about you people in the balcony? Yes, you, the lady in black — only one hand, please. Wait a minute, wait, still counting. Okay, that’s 14,000 people.
Good for you. There are more hiding in back, but I cannot see your hands. I think that we do not look on or think about all the good people who live here like we should. I’ve noticed and I think some of you have also seen that people are kinder these days.
We cannot see the actual smiles, but behind that mask we can see that twinkle in the eyes that says “Hi, thank you and have a good day.”
Oh, we still have those drivers out there who become different people behind the wheel, but they’re always with us. I just want to say thank you for being here and being alive. I want you all to have a blessed day, be kind to the underprivileged and hey, be safe out there.
Oh, by the way, when you wake up tomorrow morning, endeavor to go through the day without being mad at the rest of the world for being human. We’re all in this together.
Phillip Newton
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.