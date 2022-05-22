To the Editor:
It is election time, and I am always curious when an especially hateful piece of campaign literature comes in the mail.
Being a graphic artist, I know it’s not easy to photoshop a lion-sized fox invading a hen house. Wondering who would take such trouble, I drilled down a couple of layers to the endorsers of this one defending us hens. I discovered he is a member of a group that wants to “take Texas back.”
And drilling down another layer I found, printed in tiny type at the end of those candidates pledged to “take Texas back,” a clear affiliation with an organization using “Nationalist” in its title.
World history teaches that “nationalism” was the banner under which lots of belligerents, bent on conquest, marched in world wars.
Nationalism is not to be confused with patriotism, and love of one’s nation or God bless Texas!
The person sending campaign literature to Bell County voters, who is sponsored by this nationalist organization, has failed to disclose in his ad that the goal of his supporter base is to take Texas out of the United States of America.
However, in defense of the honesty of this so-called defender of our hen house, this business about wanting Texas to secede from the United States is a matter of public record. But voters are busy people. Who has time to check it all out?
In conclusion, I want to mention that a fox is not half so dangerous as a snake that invades with stealth under the wire, eats the eggs, thereby stealing future generations.
A very wise person taught that you cannot plunder the house unless you bind the “strong man.” The strong men and women are the voters of Texas.
Connie Horn
Killeen
