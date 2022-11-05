To the Editor:
As we go to vote in the upcoming election, I would like to remind you that unlike the president of the United States, we should select the best possible candidate.
If you are voting because your party says you have to vote one way, that’s how our country got into the mess we’re in right now. Vote to advance what you think is right.
Certain parties and labor unions have demonstrated that they don’t care what you think, only what they think is good for them.
They have forgotten that the elected individuals work for us — the people, not whoever throws money at them. Funds do count, but I will vote for the individuals who only makes promises that they can keep.
If you tell me that you as one individual can make everything better, I won’t believe you.
You only say that for the vote. If you lie about one thing, what else are you lying about?
If you only tell me what I want to hear, you also don’t get my vote. I want the truth, not whispered lies, no matter how much it may hurt.
Please make your vote count for us — the people of Texas and the United States, not some 50-year-old fairy tale-telling individual who only wants to get your vote to raise taxes and support a teachers union that let us down during the pandemic and wants to introduce the failed politics of the East and West coasts.
You don’t want to have what they have to put up with. Please vote responsibly.
W.A. Wright Jr.
Killeen
