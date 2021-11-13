To the Editor:
Starting today, and running through Dec. 10, the Angel Tree should be set up at the Killeen Mall.
Sponsored by the Salvation Army, the Angel Tree program provides the opportunity for underprivileged children, from infants to 12 years old, to experience the receiving part of Christmas.
On the tree are forms submitted by parents that include the child’s name, age, their one Christmas wish (favorite toy or game) and their one Christmas need (a warm coat or new shoes).
Over the years, I have enjoyed looking through the forms, searching for one boy and one girl who I feel a connection to.
Growing up, I thought it was a given that every child got to experience the joy of opening presents at Christmas time.
I wonder now, how many of the kids I went to school with did not get to enjoy what I took for granted.
Please support this worthwhile cause.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
