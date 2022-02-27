To the Editor:
I felt the importance of writing due to the concerns Mr. Joe Brown (Killeen’s executive director of recreation) has with Debbie Bundy ( a Killeen senior) offering trips and posting the trips offered on the Senior Center Bulletin Board.
Mr. Brown states that Ms. Bundy receives a free trip for organizing the trip.
What is wrong with that?
There is a lot of work that goes into organizing the trip. I have traveled on numerous trips through the Senior Center.
It is a great service for seniors and allows many seniors an opportunity for interaction with fellow seniors.
There should be more offerings for seniors, not less.
Before Mr. Brown ends travel offerings out of state, I believe he should put in place alternative offerings managed by whomever he wishes.
But not stop Mrs. Bundy from offering trips until something else is in place that allows seniors the opportunity to travel.
Mr. Brown should be adding travel offerings for seniors, not limiting our senior citizens’ opportunity to travel. He should be thanking Mrs. Bundy for devoting the time to organize and supervise trips not condemning her because the travel company offers her free travel for supervising the organized tours.
She is offering a much-needed service for seniors.
Robert Grazinski
Killeen
