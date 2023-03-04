To the Editor:
To the Editor:
This year is the best opportunity we have had to pass badly needed school choice.
Far too many of our government schools indoctrinate in woke ideology rather that educate our students. Some districts instruct students that they can and should change their gender and to not inform their parents of that agenda.
Our, state Rep. Brad Buckley is the chairman of the House education committee. Contact him and tell you want school choice passed.
Donald Baker
Killeen
Or we could choose to get rid of these idiot woke ideology teachers and make it a felony to mention any sexually induced courses. We call it mental sexual assault of a child. Bam done
