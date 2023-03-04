To the Editor:

This year is the best opportunity we have had to pass badly needed school choice.

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Wayne Jefferson

Or we could choose to get rid of these idiot woke ideology teachers and make it a felony to mention any sexually induced courses. We call it mental sexual assault of a child. Bam done

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.