To the Editor:
Serious consideration should be given to shutting down the Texas Lottery until the caronavirus crisis has passed.
The Texas Lottery Commission has taken steps to protect lottery employees by sending them home. Yet they lure players from the safety of their homes by conducting drawings four times a day.
This is certainly not consistent with with the drastic steps being taken across the nation to protect the public.
Additionally, the two national lotteries should be shut down. The continuation of these nonessential activities is exposing millions of Americans to incredible numbers of virus transmission interactions with their potential risks.
Our national leaders and state governments should take immediate action to protect our people and freeze all lottery operations.
Retired Col. James Norton
U.S. Air Force
Killeen
