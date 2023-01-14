To the Editor:
Is there not a cause?
This question was asked by a young lad when he observed the forces of evil threaten the lives and livelihood of his family and fellow citizens. While his own brothers and other good citizens shrank in fear, he took action and disposed of the enemy’s Champion in spite of threats, mocking, and intimidation. (David & Goliath 1 Sam 17).
Evil forces are at work in Texas, championed by Julie Oliver, Austin attorney and director of Ground Game Texas, and acolyte Louie Minor, an elected Bell County official.
Ms. Oliver mockingly states “... this has really brought the community together”... but the opposite is true.
City Council members’ hands are tied in knots as they deal with the evil scheme and follow the slippery slope of accommodation that leads to choosing between violating their oath and appeasing the so-called “majority.”
Other mockers say “similar ordinances have been passed in other municipalities all over this state, and ... have not faced legal challenges” (KDH 16 Dec 22). And... “Currently, 21 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana.” (KDH 16 Dec 22). In the same column we read the unsubstantiated claim that “... most Texans want legal marijuana ...” In other words, “SEE, EVERYONE ELSE IS DOING IT”.
My parents and older and wiser siblings always told me that just because everyone else is doing it, that doesn’t make it right. Since childhood I heard this from parents, teachers, pastors, leaders, employers, etc. They knew what they were talking about.
Louie Minor plays the patriot card ... declaring “I’m the only one on the Commissioners Court who fought — went overseas and fought — to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.” (KDH 8 Jan 23). Apparently this “WOKE, TAX AND SPEND LIBERAL” (KDH Letters, 4 Jan 23) feels honorable service entitles him to corrupt the moral compass of our young people in his scheme of subverting Texas Law. Instead of leading them away from a life of substance abuse and setting an example of accountability for their own actions, he has become a champion of irresponsibility and corrupt reasoning. His next step: intimidation and threats of recall (KDH, 10 Jan 23).
Is There Not a Cause? The silent majority must rise up against these evil forces. We need another Jonathan Okray that will spend and be spent to help us all relieve our city and county of this blight on humanity.
“Ground Game Texas” is not a game ... it is a battle. We must stand and fight against it. Like the lad who became King, we must join the fray against the Giant and his followers ... we must rally the troops and stand together. We must inform and energize the silent majority. Who will join us?
Gary Hammonds
Killeen
