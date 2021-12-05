To the Editor:
I have been reading in horror over these many months about how my Killeen City Council is creating initiatives for revising the city charter.
What is this City Council thinking?
Fundamentally, I respect any citizen who stands for election to city council or mayor, and if elected serves with wisdom and devotion, doing so without trying to enrich themselves. It is public service in the truest sense.
Still, how is it possible that amateurs and dilettante politicians believe they have better skills and judgment for municipal management than a tried and proven municipal system manager?
The city manager runs the city’s staff. Any city charter proposal empowering the Council to directly dismiss or fire city staff is misguided.
What are they thinking?
Is there an unstated agenda?
Hey, Council! Leave the staff alone; let the city manager do his job. This is not an Atlanta or Houston, with a strong mayor-city council form of government.
Kent Cagle is an appropriately educated and professionally trained city manager.
Yet, it appears a group of council members have a semi-personal agenda for city staff management powers, perhaps desiring some department heads replaced.
Watch the videos of the meetings; watch the votes.
And then the idea of voting in an increase in monthly compensation for themselves. Do they deserve it?
Not a single aspect of the proposed city charter revisions is convincing, or even compelling.
Vote NO on any city charter revision that might come. Your pocketbook and wallet will thank you.
Scott Clark
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.