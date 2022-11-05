To the Editor:
Vote NO on decriminalizing marijuana. Ground Game Texas, Louie Minor, Ken Wilkerson and others on the Killeen City Council want us to believe decriminalizing marijuana is no big deal. It is a big deal.
It attempts to tie our police officers’ hands in enforcing the law.
The article by Paul Bryant in the KDH October 25 makes it clear that probable cause searches do reveal more serious crimes than are obvious at first glance: “The baggie contained a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
After the officer searched Kier, he found in Kier’s pockets 0.13 ounces of a green leafy substance that tested presumptive positive for THC, a small scale, and two used syringes.”
The individuals the police officers are citing/arresting are not the ones who are using marijuana for medical use; they are individuals who are using marijuana recreationally, endangering others due to driving after using, and some also possessing/selling illegal drugs.
Again, I want to implore voters to Vote NO on Proposition A.
We must protect our citizens and especially our youth from those who, by their behavior, bring harm and chaos to into our lives.
Phillip Moore
Killeen
