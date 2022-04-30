To The Editor:
May 7 is right around the corner. That’s election day in Killeen for the mayor and at-large council seats.
I couldn’t wait, so I took advantage of early voting. A completely hassle-free experience, thanks to the many wonderful men and women who volunteered their time and energy to help this process run smoothly. Thank you so much.
I was a little disappointed to read in Dave Miller’s editorial (Sunday, April 24, Page C3) that only 5% of the city’s voters turn out. Seriously?
I knew that voter turnout is typically low, but 5%? That’s just laziness on the part of the 95% who don’t vote.
Everything possible has been done to accommodate even the busiest schedule.
If you can’t be bothered to make time to know the candidates, and then vote, then you have no room to complain.
But, not to worry. I’m here to help those readers who don’t have time to study the candidates. I’ve done it for you.
I don’t know how much weight my endorsement carries, but as someone who has watched the City Council in action for six years, as well as having had the opportunity to speak with each and every council member, I can honestly say that with one exception, the current council is the best I’ve seen.
Even though only the three at-large sets are up for grabs, I’m eager to find out if the four district council members intend to run next year.
As far as this election goes, my vote goes to Jose Segarra, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams for City Council. For mayor, my choice is Debbie Nash-King.
Why these individuals? I’m glad you asked.
Jose Segarra has 10 years’ experience between being a council member and the mayor.
I figured that he would be ready for a well-deserved break. Not a chance.
His love, vision and dedication to the city of Killeen makes him an obvious chocie.
Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams complement each other nicely — bright and articulate. It’s a no-brainer that we need to keep them.
Debbie Nash-King served three terms alongside former Mayor Jose Segarra. She learned well and will make a great mayor.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
