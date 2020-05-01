To the Editor:
Complacency, a feeling of invulnerability, and culpability are hindrances to wellness in the U.S.
Complacency has caused many to think that they do not need to act any differently. “The COVID 19 Pandemic will solve itself”— people reassure themselves. Many believe that increased hygiene is for those in the more afflicted or poor areas; that social distancing applies to those in crowds — not at pharmacies and grocery stores.
The feeling of invulnerability is responsible for the delay in closing down large venues like Mardi Gras in New Orleans and the annual “Florida Spring Fling”. Early on, the public was told that this is targeting the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. In comparison with the annual influenza epidemic that loses 15,000 to 70,000 or more a year in the US, people thought it was just another virus. The opposite has proved to be the case.
Culpability reigned and still reigns supreme as many point the finger of blame to the governments and politicians who point to one another. Even a $2 trillion bailout could not pass Congress without many of them trying to add other items not relevant to the relief — $25 million for the Kennedy Center in D.C., for example. The issues of government preparation for such an event strikes at the equipment and facilities available that have wear out dates and a fixed capacity.
Anybody who has worked in a warehouse setting knows that all material items have a wear out date and need to be rotated out. The U.S. could have stockpiled masks, ventilators, tents, and bedding and other medical supplies for a determined amount of time. But, paper, plastic, and any other synthetic products all have expiration dates -even if stored under ideal climate-controlled settings. This is why even a call-up of the National Guard of the various afflicted states is one done believing that all these things are in order and serviceable.
The key outlook to have is patience with our “new normal”, and how we relate to those outside of our families. We have to distance ourselves from one another. To save our neighborhoods, we have to isolate ourselves and not reach out in person; and so essentially break the spirit of community we worked so hard to build. Distance and a loosening of the ties of friendship in person though seen as a troubling sign of modern times, now has to become our salvation in order to not cause more harm. In this way the United States will eventually heal, though at great personal and economic cost.
Paul Passamonti
retired chaplain, U.S. Army major
Killeen
