To the Editor:
Barring the exhibition chess games one sees in public parks where the moves are timed and the game is somewhat rapid; chess is about strategy. Taking ones time, plotting and eliminating the king is the ultimate goal- unless one comes to a draw.
That is why comparing Vladimir Putin to a chess player (in cartoons and in writing) is erroneous. Putin in reality practices Judo as a healthy physical regimen. The goal in such a competition is to throw, immobilize, or choke the opponent until he passes/taps out.
Unlike chess, judo is not a game; there are severe penalties for underestimating an opponent and, there will be a winner — until another more formidable adversary presents himself — or cheats. The last of which, cheating, has recently presented itself as a horrifying choice — a literal nuclear option or chemical attack.
Law in warfare is self-contradictory when an adversary sees that anything is possible and licit in battle. This mindset is enhanced by an underlying and uncompromising hate that led to the conflict. This school of thought devoid of any moral compass has been evident in the many genocides of communism.
The perpetrators of such heinous actions; even if they have not been abetted by other countries — were enabled by the inaction of so-called good people and their passivity due to the fear massive reprisal from other nations.
Supplying weapons to the Ukrainians can ultimately result in a confrontation with Putin as he interrupts such well-meaning, but scale-tipping aid coming into Ukraine.
For the first time since World War II, the world faces yet another test of how far it is willing to let a tyrant be a conqueror. The only twist is that now there is a major power threatening to deploy its nuclear arsenal for those that would interfere.
Even China, who appears to be a new-found friend of Russia, will have its limits and want some measure of calm restored to the situation to preserve its economic footprint.
Diplomacy is an option for all parties not directly involved with this conflict. Survival is a necessity for Ukraine that is now engaged in a total war (that of involving all male civilians 18-60 and anybody else willing to shoulder a rifle or launch a Molotov) and facing the loss of its very existence as a nation. Russia peopled portions of Ukraine and took Crimea with little international attention or fanfare; now the world takes notice when it is quite late to turn the tide.
The stark reality is that the old days of the former Soviet Union are now a blueprint for the endgame, as Putin as recently threatened both Finland and Sweden to not join NATO.
How far will the world let Putin go? But, what means can they use to stop him without nuclear reprisal?
Paul Passamonti
retired U.S. Army major
Killeen
