To the Editor:
I attended the recent retirement ceremony for Police Chief Chuck Kimble.
Just pulling into the parking lot at the Civic and Conference Center, I could tell this was going to be a big send-off.
Entering the conference room, I couldn’t help but feel honored to be surrounded by hundreds of like-minded individuals who still respect and support the men and women of law enforcement. Not just from our city, but everywhere.
Listening to the many speakers who shared their stories of Chief Kimble’s impact on our community, by far the most humorous speaker had to be Killeen’s city manager, Kent Cagle.
Mr. Cagle admitted he had no speech prepared, but the room broke out in laughter when, much like an unhappy 6-year-old child, Mr. Cagle blurted out — “I don’t want to be here!”
No disrespect was intended. The exact opposite was true. Mr. Cagle just didn’t want to say goodbye to a man he had come to greatly respect. I can certainly understand that.
Chief Kimble had two requests: First, pray for our police officers. Second, encourage them whenever possible. Consider it done, Chief.
In closing, I want to offer my thanks to Police Chief Charles Kimble for his service to our community and my wish that he enjoys success and happiness in the next phase of his life.
Good luck, Chief.
Bill Paquette
Killeen
Yeah, ill bet that was one big yuck it up scene while the crime and murder rate increased in Killeen and surrounding area under the illustrious retiree. I swear I think people are numb from the neck up!
