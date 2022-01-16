To the Editor:
The incident where a person is arrested within two minutes for public videotaping on Dec. 18, 2021, is outrageous. Why was this citizen not given a verbal warning or written misdemeanor citation? Did he have to be arrested and spend 12 hours in jail for practicing free speech?
In this incidence, what is more surprising is that (1) no one has interviewed occupants of the stopped vehicle to determine if they are in agreement rights were violated; (2) the Killeen Daily Herald continues to release his name even though they previously agreed not to do it; (3) Chief of the Killeen Police Department has never acknowledged that its officers need more training regarding the inalienable rights of citizens; (4) this incident is more about a law-abiding citizen with knowledge trying to help out another person of color; (5) Killeen residents with a very limited mindset in legal matters are automatically voicing agreement on the side of the police; (6) zero accountability knowing that “the police broke the law and violated the rights of U.S. citizens”; (7) and that the video showed during the short interaction, when a KPD officer is asked for his name, his reply was “it’s on my shirt.”
If this circumstance does not show police disconnected with the general public and a belief that they are above the law, nothing does.
From an outside perspective, what is the result of an internal police investigation? Why is it taking so long for this case against a military vet to be dismissed?
Lastly, prior to guessing what occurred and automatically agreeing with the KPD, it would behoove members of the community to watch the video. It’s time to stop the madness and change the Killeen ordinance.
Camron Cochran
Killeen
