To the Editor:
Let me clear up some misinformation about the Killeen marijuana decriminalization initiative.
First, there will be zero repercussions from Fort Hood. There are 19 states that have legalized marijuana. They all have military bases. Fort Carson did not close when Colorado legalized marijuana. Fort Lee did not close when Virginia legalized marijuana. These are scare tactics.
Second, our state government will do nothing if Killeen passes this ordinance just like it did nothing when Austin passed the ordinance. Again — scare tactics.
This initiative only applies to people who possess small amounts of marijuana and are committing no other crime. It lets our police officers focus on serious crimes like murder, robbery and hard drugs.
This initiative is common sense.
David Bass
Killeen
Legalizing a dangerous drug is not "common sense." We already have a huge drug problem in this country, and you are working to make it worse.
