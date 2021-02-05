To the Editor:
In his KDH article (“Killeen resident, Vietnam War veteran publishes book about his combat experiences with the 25th Infantry Division,” Jan. 28), Sgt. Maj. Guadalupe Lopez expresses his feelings about the Vietnam War in a very poignant manner, especially his recollection of soldiers lost in combat.
Without having read the book, I can understand and agree with his assessment of the past war comments by those that did not participate in combat on a daily basis, as the sergeant major did.
Personally, I was not a participant in daily combat, nor was I assigned to an infantry unit, yet the danger was always there.
My congratulations to him for having endured war with a ruthless enemy. A few scary moments can never compare to the deadly, unending, mind boggling, formidable task of continuous action.
That being said, there were many heroes in the Vietnam War.
Many of those did not engage the enemy at close range, but risked their lives on a daily basis, wondering if they would see another day.
I guess I was lucky to be in charge of the medical section. Medics are usually underrated, except for combat time, then they become infantrymen’s best friends.
Boasting, bragging about one’s heroics is a negative way to bring credibility when there is none to be proven.
I’m proud of my service and that of my family.
Some memories are there forever, some can be shared if the results were positive, others are to be kept locked up.
They are deleterious, harmful and detrimental to the memory of others.
P. C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
Editor’s Note: Mr. Santiago passed away on Jan. 30. His family says he finished this letter hours before, and that writing letters to the editor was a passion of his. We salute him for his service to our nation, and we thank him for his longtime contributions to our Letters column. He will be missed.
