To the Editor:
New rules for plates “ARE GOOD”, says this veteran. For the record, I am a 30+year Army veteran with DV plates. But my disability does not impair my mobility. I can walk just fine and in fact I need to be walking more, my Dr encourages exercise.
When my disabled veteran father, who WAS mobility impaired, and had not only DV plates but a handicapped placard would be out, it would often be impossible to find a handicapped spot available.
Most were filled by cars with the simple DV plate, no wheelchair symbol or placard. Many, if not most of the drivers of those vehicles were NOT mobility impaired. I can’t count the number of times I’ve watched a car pull into a handicapped spot at H-E-B, driver hop out, jog across the road into the store.
Many, if not most “DV” plate disabilities are other than mobility issues. Many are upper body or mental. Many people with real mobility issues are not able to access handicapped parking because of the abuse of people without mobility disabilities taking the spots.
To the point of the local vet who said nobody ever complained to him while he was commander of a local DAV chapter, that’s not surprising. People like me, who complained on behalf of my father and others who couldn’t get a spot, complained to our lawmakers. For years. I’m sure the lawmakers got lots of complaints. That’s why they changed the law. It certainly wasn’t “somebody in Austin with nothing to do”.
To the point of needing assistance. For the very few like him, who got his DV plates for hearing initially and later became mobility impaired, there will be some hoops to go through. They aren’t difficult. I went through those hoops with my non-military spouse.
If he needs help, I’d suggest he ask his local DAV chapter for assistance.
It would be helpful if business owners and law enforcement put warning notices on vehicles illegally parked due to this change in law for a few months to ease the transition into the new law.
Sam Oliver
Killeen
(1) comment
Well as someone who has mobility issues i don't have any placard or disabled plates and I wouldn't dare park in those spaces for they are there for a reason. I don't believe those who have dv plates and can jog to the door shouldn't have access either. I believe that warnings should be given instead of fines. Not sure if the police have time to watch these stores with all the other crimes occuring in these limits
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.