To the Editor:
As a result of the BLM (Black Lives Matter) organization’s justified demands, there will be changes made on the police requirements for service and performance of duty. In addition, the entire police force will now be scrutinized to ensure that officers with a record of violence and racism are not allowed to remain on the police force.
This will be the responsibility of cities’ leadership, as well as the hierarchy of police departments nationwide.
Many statues with any connotation to the Confederacy have been removed, to include the Confederate flag, while others have been defaced, vandalized or destroyed by overzealous protesters. There are some negative aspects to the protest marchers. Some of the protests turned violent with looting, destruction of private property, attacks on police, etc.
Asking for the police to be defunded or removed in its totality does not make any sense. It is a mindless, fallacious idea that will turn this country into the Wild West again.
The mayor of Seattle can attest to that scenario, having allowed protesters to claim a few blocks of her city without police protection, shortly after, there was a rise in crime in that area. She ordered them out and they flatly refused. She sent the often maligned police to get them out. They did.
We cannot erase the past. History will be there forever. We can, however, work together to end police brutality and murder by removing rogue officers from the ranks and removing riotous protesters as soon as possible.
Leaders of the community should also encourage citizens to avoid racism and treat everyone equally. No one is born a racist.
Slavery is by no means alone in the shame department. The Tulsa, Okla., massacre May 31-June 1, 1921; the Elaine, Ark., massacre in 1919; the N.Y. massacre in 1919; the 147 lynchings between 1918 and 1919 add to that shameful past.
BLM and sister organizations’ next goals are:
1. Change the National Anthem
2. Change the flag
3. Remove the 4th of July from the list of holidays
4. Request that Ford Motor Co. stop making police vehicles.
My father, my two sons and myself have served under that flag for a combined 62 years.
At my father’s funeral, the flag was draped around his coffin.
Bigotry and racism must be erased from America.
P. C. Santiago
retired master sergeant
Killeen
