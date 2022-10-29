To the Editor:
One of the biggest issues destroying this nation is drug abuse. It is a major cause for rampant crime in our nation. Yet, in the upcoming election we have candidates for Bell County commissioner and state representative who are running on a platform of legalizing marijuana, a very dangerous drug despite their false propaganda to the contrary. This is intolerable and should not be tolerated when you vote. As a retired health care provider and soldier I have seen the devastation caused by marijuana. I will not vote for proponents of drug abuse.
