To the Editor:
In Old Towne Killeen a few days before Christmas, I was getting ready for Santa. Every year, special Santa drops off some little extra surprises for the children in the mobile home park on Dimple Street for distribution on Christmas Eve.
I heard a truck drive up that sounded familiar. As I opened the back door, I realized it was a criminal who I had given no-trespass orders.
This man bolted out of his truck and charged at me like a raging bull, with his fists clenched and screaming, “You can’t stop me.”
As I jumped back in my house, I screamed my name loudly and clearly, and told him he was trespassing and to get off my property. As he kicked my door in, he said, “You can’t stop me” again.
I ran through my house toward the front door to escape and knew I wasn’t going to make it. I grabbed a 6-foot metal curtain rod that was on the floor and started swinging, but I knew I wasn’t going to survive.
In a split second, my life passed before my eyes and then I blinked. After I blinked, something appeared behind the attacker.
I have never in my life seen such a huge, strong, power presence appear in a life-and-death situation, when a KPD officer appeared behind the attacker in my kitchen.
I am 62 years old and for the first time witnessed a police officer exercise his power to save a life — my life.
I will never be able to repay the police department of my hometown for the gift I was given on Dec. 23. I can only pay forward my gift to others in these words: If you want to live a life where you are protected and served by police department, come to Killeen. I love Killeen and I love the Killeen Police Department.
With heartfelt gratitude,
Clarissa “Kakie” Shea
Killeen
