To the Editor:
On Thursday, June 1, the Board of Trustees named Dr. Jo Ann Fey as the lone finalist for Killeen ISD’s superintendent position. Forty applicants sought our top leadership position. Five were selected to receive in-person interviews.
Updated: June 4, 2023 @ 9:25 am
At the end of several days of interviews and deliberations, the Board of Trustees felt strongly that Dr. Fey brings the necessary skills, direct experience, and esire required to position our district to positively impact the trajectory of some of our most challenged student populations, while ensuring the ceiling of our high achieving students is not compromised, but instead improved.
The selection of Dr. Fey to lead our district is a statement by the Board of Trustees that we are committed to ensuring all students learn to their maximum potential. Her career has been defined by successfully working with sub populations that resemble Killeen ISD in terms of at risk and economically disadvantaged students. In fact, this group of students served as the attraction to KISD for Dr. Fey.
Breaking generational barriers and creating pathways for student achievement for groups that traditionally have tougher educational experiences is a top priority for Dr. Fey. Closing the achievement gap of this group of students will only create increased opportunities for ALL students as we raise the bar of ACHIEVEMENT.
Our district can expect new opportunities for innovation and professional development under Dr. Fey.
Her experiences in the prestigious Holdsworth Center will be an asset for our students and staff.
Her experience in talent acquisition and facilitating staffing capacity at all levels of the organization will be invaluable for our district.
We have a great opportunity to impact student ACHIEVEMENT in so many ways.
Join us in welcoming Dr. Fey to our community.
Brett E. Williams
President
Killeen ISD Board of Trustees
