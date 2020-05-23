To the Editor:
Building Elementary school #36, was the headline. Seems to me our KISD school board ought to be focusing on thinking outside the box, rather than business as usual.
Present circumstances require social distancing, and, according to medical experts, will for some time; our board is looking at increasing class sizes and not hiring more teachers.
The district is looking at selling a former elementary school and building a new one.
Seems like the administration and school board should be looking toward a year-round school calendar.
That would accomplish two major goals facing them; 1. Smaller class sizes for the social distancing, and 2. Keeping the current staffing. An added benefit would be the capacity to disinfect classrooms 2x more and maximizing the current number of campuses.
The economic changes that result from adjusting to a new normal post COVID-19 are yet to be determined.
At least by planning a year round schedule, the district will have positioned itself in a more flexible position to deal with increasing/decreasing enrollments in the future.
Randy Brumagim
Retired KISD, retired U.S. Army
Killeen
