To the Editor:
Dr. Carter G. Woodson is considered the Father of Black History. He understood the necessity of an accurate history and its effect on everyone. “The Miseducation of the Negro,” and other publications were created to address these concerns. He instituted Negro History Week, and his exemplary scholarship is responsible for Black History Month.
The History of African Americans is inseparable from American History. The current practice of separating and minimizing it has resulted in an ignorant population that doesn’t know or understand the significant contributions and horrific experiences of African Americans interwoven in the history of the United States.
The intentional omission of African American History was irresponsible and reflected the anti-Black sentiments embraced by those who support these efforts.The current legislative actions in Texas and other states continue these themes to prevent this history from being taught in public schools.
George Santayana’s quote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” is the current reality of Texas and many states through the continued dismissal of this history.
African American contributions span the spectrum. From the poetry of Philiss Wheatley, the medical advancements through the genes of Henrietta Lacks, and the significant accomplishments of local people.
If we are going to be great, it will require an intentional, inclusive approach that values the African American experiences. History cannot be undone.The past lessons can be used to create a brighter future.
Philemon Brown
Board Member
Community Hands of Central Texas
