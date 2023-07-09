To the Editor:

There is cause for alarm with recent Supreme Court decisions. They are inconsistent with the principles of liberty and justice. They reverse years of progress made by men and women who risk their lives for equality in a system fraught with inequalities.

Jonathan

He also said on that Independence Day, July 5, 1852:

"Everybody has asked the question. . ."What shall we do with the Negro?" I have had but one answer from the beginning. Do nothing with us! Your doing with us has already played the mischief with us. Do nothing with us! If the apples will not remain on the tree of their own strength, if they are wormeaten at the core, if they are early ripe and disposed to fall, let them fall! I am not for tying or fastening them on the tree in any way, except by nature's plan, and if they will not stay there, let them fall. And if the Negro cannot stand on his own legs, let him fall also. All I ask is, give him a chance to stand on his own legs! Let him alone!".

The word "negro" has morphed with the spirit of the age since 1852. What was in question at the time? Admittance of Territories into the Union as either free or slave states. Plessey v. Ferguson is born out of the question of how the nation would expand; manifest.

don76550

These court decisions are exactly correct despite what race hustlers and left wing propagandists would want you to believe.

Bubba1
Bubba1

SCOTUS has recently corrected decades of erroneous thinking and thrown out unconstitutional policies that have served only to divide and segment the nation. People like you immediately seek victimhood, as that is your playground, vice a society based on hard work and merit.

