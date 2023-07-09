There is cause for alarm with recent Supreme Court decisions. They are inconsistent with the principles of liberty and justice. They reverse years of progress made by men and women who risk their lives for equality in a system fraught with inequalities.
The timing of these decisions before the Independence Day celebrations is noteworthy and catalyzes us to examine the history of the United States from its inception.
I can’t help but wonder where we will go from here. How will we harness the legal strategies used to advance Brown Vs. Board of Education and dismantle the Plessey Vs. Ferguson decision?
I am encouraged by the dissenting opinions of Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson that address the danger of color blindness and the denial of racism.
These two themes are a present danger and a reality for many.
Will truth make a difference? I believe it will, and the question used by Fredrick Douglas in his speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?”, is worthy of consideration to reconcile mistruth with actual truth.
In his oration, he questions the hypocrisy of celebrating liberty while humans are enslaved. He states, “What have I, or those I represent, to do with your national independence? Are the great principles of political freedom and natural justice, embodied in that Declaration of Independence, extended to us?”
These questions are present today, and they must be reckoned with. How can we move forward divided?
Recall the famous quote, “A house divided cannot stand”.
Let’s correct the divide and fix this liberty and justice thing for everyone.
Community Hands of Central Texas
(3) comments
He also said on that Independence Day, July 5, 1852:
"Everybody has asked the question. . ."What shall we do with the Negro?" I have had but one answer from the beginning. Do nothing with us! Your doing with us has already played the mischief with us. Do nothing with us! If the apples will not remain on the tree of their own strength, if they are wormeaten at the core, if they are early ripe and disposed to fall, let them fall! I am not for tying or fastening them on the tree in any way, except by nature's plan, and if they will not stay there, let them fall. And if the Negro cannot stand on his own legs, let him fall also. All I ask is, give him a chance to stand on his own legs! Let him alone!".
The word "negro" has morphed with the spirit of the age since 1852. What was in question at the time? Admittance of Territories into the Union as either free or slave states. Plessey v. Ferguson is born out of the question of how the nation would expand; manifest.
These court decisions are exactly correct despite what race hustlers and left wing propagandists would want you to believe.
SCOTUS has recently corrected decades of erroneous thinking and thrown out unconstitutional policies that have served only to divide and segment the nation. People like you immediately seek victimhood, as that is your playground, vice a society based on hard work and merit.
