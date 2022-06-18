To the Editor:
In response to Rev. Jimmy Towers’ question in last Sunday’s letter to the editor, “What should pastors do about current social dilemma? Talk to management and be reasonable.”
A reasonable person is an objective legal standard that suggests all community members have a duty to act as a reasonable person in undertaking or avoiding actions with the risk of harming others, as defined by Cornell Law School.
The reasonable person is a great starting point, and it should entail an understanding and belief of the intrinsic value of every human life and equality of all. The current practices utilized by religious leaders to address social issues are not working. This concept could be a game-changer, given the community’s urgent need for religious leaders to promote justice and love kindness. History offers many examples of the sacrifices religious leaders made to make America better for the oppressed.
The turbulent and dangerous times require courageous leaders who will demand truth, justice, equality, and understanding. Pastors and other religious leaders have a crucial role in promoting this and shifting the trajectory of the community and nation through visible actions to address social issues.
We live in an unprecedented and dangerous time that requires a different path forward. To realize liberty and justice for all, individuals must exceed reasonableness and demonstrate authentic, courageous, and selfless examples of advocacy framed in objectivity.
Leaders have a responsibility and liability to make a difference.
Rev. Philemon Brown
Board Member
Community Hands of Central Texas
